NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France Recognized for Lifelong Contributions to the Sport
The son of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. received the 2018 Myers Brother Award to honor his commitment to stock car racing.
NASCAR Chairman and CEO and International Speedway Corporation CEO Jim France was the recipient of the 2018 Myers Brothers Award, presented by the National Motorsports Press Association during the annual Myers Brothers Awards on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
“Thank you to the NMPA,” France said during his acceptance speech. “In the summer between 1950 and 1951, I grew up in the pits at Bowman Gray Stadium with Billy and Bobby [Myers] racing there every weekend. At 11 years old, Billy Myers was my favorite driver and he carried the No. 4 on the sides of his race car so that became my favorite number. To receive this honor in their names is very special.”
The Myers Brothers Award recognizes contributions to stock car racing. It has been awarded each year since 1958, and recipients are voted on by the NMPA membership.
France assumed the role of NASCAR Chairman and CEO in August upon the arrest of his nephew, Brian France, for DWI and drug possession. Brian has since taken an indefinite leave of absence. Jim France previously was an advisor to his nephew.
“I’ve had the opportunity the last part of this season to spend a lot of time again in the garage area and the pits of our racing series,” Jim France said. "To pass on an observation, from the 1950s' pits at Bowman Gray Stadium to the Monster Energy Series pits of 2018, the NASCAR spirit and the competitive spirit of the drivers and teams is alive and well and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
As a son of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., Jim France has worked in NASCAR for nearly 60 years, from selling tickets, race programs, and concessions at Daytona International Speedway as a minor to holding administrative roles with NASCAR and ISC. He is credited with forming the Grand American Road Racing Association in 1999.
Several other awards were presented during the Myers Brothers event, including Sunoco Rookie of the Year to William Byron and Champion Crew Chief Award to Todd Gordon, crew chief for 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano. Logano’s sponsor, Shell Pennzoil, was recognized with the Champion Sponsor Award. Logano was heavily-decorated as the new Cup Series champion, receiving the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Award and the Sunoco Diamond Performance Award.
Logano officially will be crowned champion during the annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards banquet Thursday evening at The Wynn Las Vegas.
Other awards presented during the Myers Brothers Awards program included:
Buddy Shuman Award — Grant Lynch
NASCAR Marketing Achievement Award — Mobil 1
American Ethanol Green Flag Restart Award — Kevin Harvick
Busch Pole Award — Kurt Busch
MAHLE Clevite Engine Builder of the Year Award — Doug Yates [Roush Yates Engines]
Mechanix Wear Most Valuable Pit Crew Award — No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team [Kyle Busch]
Mobil 1 Driver of the Year Award — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
MOOG Go the Extra Mike Crew Chief of the Year Award — Adam Stevens [Kyle Busch]
- RELATEDChase Briscoe Joins Stewart-Haas Racing for Full-Time NASCAR Xfinity Series GigAfter a part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series season, splitting time between two teams, Briscoe will focus solely on the No. 98 in 2019.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Last Dodge Challenger to Race in NASCAR Is up for SaleThe best offer over $45,000 would let you win Christmas for a Dodge superfan.READ NOW
- RELATEDMatt DiBenedetto's NASCAR Crew Chief Announced for 2019Denny Hamlin's former crew chief moves from Joe Gibbs Racing to Leavine Family Racing ahead of 2019 season.READ NOW
- RELATEDMatt Tifft Will Embark on First NASCAR Cup Series Season in 2019Front Row Motorsports expands to three teams ahead of the 2019 NASCAR season.READ NOW
- RELATEDTommy Baldwin Racing Returns to NASCAR Cup Series in 2019 for Select RacesStarting with the 2019 Daytona 500, the team will participate in four to six additional races throughout the season.READ NOW