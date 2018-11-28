Matt DiBenedetto's NASCAR Crew Chief Announced for 2019

Mike Wheeler has joined Leavine Family Racing to be crew chief on the No. 95 team of Matt DiBenedetto in the NASCAR Cup Series next season, the race team announced Tuesday. He replaces Jon Leonard.



“We’re thrilled to have Mike joining our organization, because he’s had a successful career so far in the crew chief role,” Leavine Family Racing General Manager Jeremy Lange said in a press release. “With our transition over to Toyota this coming season, Mike brings with him a wealth of knowledge in regard to how to build competitive Toyota Camrys, and we’re looking forward to his leadership within LFR.”



Leonard, meanwhile, has returned to Richard Childress Racing to work as an engineer on the No. 3 team of Austin Dillon in the Cup Series.



Wheeler as crew chief is the latest in a handful of changes for Leavine Family Racing ahead of the 2019 season. It will mark DiBenedetto’s first year with the team, and 2019 will be the first with Toyota for LFR. Kasey Kahne and Regan Smith drove the No. 95, which was a Chevrolet, last year.