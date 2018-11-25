Former Champ Jenson Button Joins F1 Commentary Team for 2019

For the 2019 season, past champion Jenson Button will join the SkySports F1 commentary team, which provides English language commentary for the official F1 TV broadcast.

Button made a cameo with the broadcaster for the 2018 British Grand Prix, just over a year after his final race in the top-level series, which he ran with McLaren at the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix as a substitute for Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard was busy that weekend with an entry in the Indianapolis 500, to which he will return in 2019.

The Brit will split his commentating duties with his ongoing racing career, which resulted in a Super GT Championship win earlier in November.

"I'm incredibly excited to join up with the Sky Sports team again," Button stated in SkySports' announcement. "Working with them at Silverstone this year gave me a taste of television broadcasting, one that I thoroughly enjoyed and look forward to again in 2019."