Joey Logano Wins First NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 21st NASCAR Cup Series win of Joey Logano’s racing career was his biggest. The 28-year-old Team Penske driver triumphed at the Ford EcoBoost 400 season finale race on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and with that win came the title of 2018 Series champion.



“We did it! We won the championship! I can’t believe it! I don't know what to say,” Logano said. “This team, Roger Penske, Todd Gordon, the pit crew. Oh my God, they gave me the car I needed at the end to do my job. Put me in position to do my job. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Getty Images for NASCAR Joey Logano smoke show. Joey Logano celebrates a race win and NASCAR championship simultaneously at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18, 2018.

The championship is Logano’s first in NASCAR’s premier series, the first for Ford since 2004, and the second ever for Team Penske.



“Just a lot of screaming. I think I pulled a muscle,” Logano said. “Man, I worked my whole life to get here to win a championship. We have been so close. It has been 10 seasons of fighting for this. I wasn’t sure we were going to get it but Todd [Gordon, crew chief] made a good adjustment at the end and we had that no-quit attitude.” Logano's win also sealed the manufacturers' championship for Ford, the first for the company since 1999. “It means a lot to me personally to have both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ championship," Edsel B. Ford II said. "It has been since 1999, and I was there with Robert Yates and Dale Jarrett. Doing it again, 19 years later, it is absolutely indescribable to me.”



The four championship contenders were the top-four in the race finishing order, with reigning series champion Martin Truex Jr. taking runner-up honors in the final race for his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team. Kevin Harvick was third and Kyle Busch finished fourth.

Getty Images for NASCAR And then there were four. The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 2018 Championship Four Drivers [L to R] Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Kevin Harvick answer press questions in Miami on Nov. 15, 2018.