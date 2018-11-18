Tyler Reddick Wins 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Homestead

“The year wasn’t the smoothest for us, but I knew coming in here, if we just made it to Homestead, this is a great track for me; it rewards my aggression,” Reddick said. “Tonight, we hit the wall a lot, but the car kept in one piece long enough for me to get to the end. These guys worked so hard all year on the BurgerFi Chevrolet. We had to overcome a lot. This year was all about learning. It was an up and down year, and with everything we had to do, we had to do it in the playoffs, and it rewarded us with a championship. We can hang our hat on that. I know people will say we weren’t consistent, but we got it done when it counted most.”



Reddick bookended the season with wins when he added his Homestead victory to his one other 2018 triumph in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway in February.



Another championship competitor, Cole Custer, finished second after leading a race-high 95 of the 200 laps that made up the contest. With that finish, Custer claimed the 2018 Xfinity Series owners’ championship for his No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team.



“First off, congrats to Tyler. I’m happy for him,” Custer said. “He could run the wall better than I could at the end there, and we were so far back from our pit stop with their strategy, that once I got to him, it seemed like our tires kind of equaled out, and then, he started running the top and I couldn’t keep up with him. It is what it is. It was a solid day. We had a fast car; we just didn’t have it play out right at the end. I’ve just got to thank everybody at Haas Automation, Gene Haas, Tony Stewart – everybody that’s been behind us all year. We were really close; it’s just sucks to be second.”