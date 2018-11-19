New FIA-Approved Racing Suit Created by Sparco and McLaren Only Weighs 1.3 Pounds

It's often said that it's best to travel light—and it appears that McLaren Automotive and racewear manufacturer Sparco have taken that saying quite seriously. A partnership between the two racing powerhouses recently rendered a brand-new attire for professional racers who are looking for every possible advantage on the track: an FIA-approved racing suit that only weighs 1.3 pounds.

The Sparco McLaren SP16+ is a fire-retardant racing suit designed to weigh at least 10 percent less than the lightest suit currently available in the market. And at just 1.3 pounds (590 grams) for a size 42, it is claimed to be the lightest race suit to be approved by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). According to the British automaker, this lithe sporting attire is the suit worn by McLaren-Renault F1 racing drivers since 2016 and is now available for order by McLaren Automotive customers.

Helping the SP16+ achieve this ultra-lightweight characteristic is an ultra-slim zip, seamless Nomex wrists and ankles, smaller neck and shoulder pads, and ultra-thin thread for the stitching. A special two-layer construction of fireproof material reduces weight even more while retaining the much-needed breathability and comfort.