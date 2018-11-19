New FIA-Approved Racing Suit Created by Sparco and McLaren Only Weighs 1.3 Pounds

And that's for a size 42 suit. Smaller sizes may weigh even less than that.

By George Kuruvilla
McLaren &amp; Sparco Collaborate to Create World_s Lightest FIA-Certified Race Suit - Bruno Senna wears the SP16plus FIA race suit in front of the McLaren 570S GT4
It's often said that it's best to travel light—and it appears that McLaren Automotive and racewear manufacturer Sparco have taken that saying quite seriously. A partnership between the two racing powerhouses recently rendered a brand-new attire for professional racers who are looking for every possible advantage on the track: an FIA-approved racing suit that only weighs 1.3 pounds.

The Sparco McLaren SP16+ is a fire-retardant racing suit designed to weigh at least 10 percent less than the lightest suit currently available in the market. And at just 1.3 pounds (590 grams) for a size 42, it is claimed to be the lightest race suit to be approved by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). According to the British automaker, this lithe sporting attire is the suit worn by McLaren-Renault F1 racing drivers since 2016 and is now available for order by McLaren Automotive customers.

Helping the SP16+ achieve this ultra-lightweight characteristic is an ultra-slim zip, seamless Nomex wrists and ankles, smaller neck and shoulder pads, and ultra-thin thread for the stitching. A special two-layer construction of fireproof material reduces weight even more while retaining the much-needed breathability and comfort.

As is the tradition with Formula 1 racing suits, the Sparco McLaren SP16+ is completely hand-made in Italy and each suit takes more than 12 hours to complete. Just like McLaren’s road cars, the suit can be personalized to order with a variety of bespoke colors and options including side pockets, phone pocket, and belt. The customer also gets to match his or her suit to their race team livery or any other design of choice.

The Sparco McLaren SP16+ starts from £2,344; that's roughly $3,008 plus change. For bespoke options, add another $321 to the that. And of course, the ensemble doesn’t end there. You can also get a matching McLaren Bell HP7 Helmet for $3,295, McLaren RB-8 racing shoes for $298, a pair of McLaren RG-7 Racing Gloves for $288 and then there is also that thermal underwear—the type the keeps you cool. The Bespoke McLaren Shield RW-9 Underwear costs another $199.

Suit up, folks.

