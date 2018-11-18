Watch Alexander Rossi Launch Over a Stray Spectator Vehicle at Baja 1000

On Friday, racer and previous Indy 500 champion Alexander Rossi was competing in Mexico's Baja 1000 off-road race when he nearly suffered a head-on collision with a black Jeep Grand Cherokee that a spectator was driving along the narrow dirt course. Footage of Rossi's near-miss has been captured by a spectator and uploaded to the Team 4M Offroad Facebook page.

As shown in the video, Rossi's Honda Ridgeline race truck accelerates up a blind hill with the Grand Cherokee coming up on the other side. The Baja truck then sails through the air as the Jeep's driver swerves left to avoid it. Rossi's right front tire clips the passenger side of the SUV and appears to take off one of its mirrors. An alternate angle of the incident has also been uploaded to Rossi's Twitter.