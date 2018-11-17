Brett Moffitt Takes 2018 NASCAR Truck Series Title With Homestead Win

Brett Moffitt claimed his sixth win of the 2018 NASCAR Truck Series season at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday night and simultaneously claimed the 2018 championship. It is the first championship for both Moffitt and his team Hattori Racing Enterprises.



“It just speaks to our people and how badass everybody on this race team is,” Moffitt said. “They do a hell of a job no matter what’s going on; whether we have troubles or not, they keep working and keep preparing to go to the race track week in or week out whether they know we’re going or not, and that just says a lot.”

Getty Images for NASCAR Moffitt a winner twice over at Homestead Brett Moffitt celebrates a race win and a championship with a burnout after the Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 16, 2018.

Grant Enfinger finished second, and Moffitt’s closest championship contender, Noah Gragson, was third.



“We were just tight there,” Gragson said. “We needed to make better adjustments on pit road. That’s where it comes down to me. I need to do a better job. On the bright side, racing for a championship, I never would have dreamed of that when I started racing six years ago that I’d be in this position with Kyle Busch Motorsports and Safelite AutoGlass, Toyota, Switch, everybody who helps me. It’s my last truck race with Kyle Busch Motorsports. Man, I wanted to go out on top, but it just wasn’t meant to be." The other two championship contenders and GMS Racing teammates Justin Haley and Johnny Sauter finished eighth and 12th, respectively.

Getty Images for NASCAR Enfinger on the pole Grant Enfinger wins the pole for the Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 16, 2018.