Denny Hamlin Claims Final Pole of 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Season at Homestead

Denny Hamlin will start on the pole for the final NASCAR Cup Series race of 2018 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He claimed his fourth pole of the year and the third of his career at the Florida track with a 31.059-second/173.863 mph lap in the third and final round of qualifying Friday for the Ford EcoBoost 400.



“It’s big for us to get this race team up front here,” Hamlin said. "We definitely want to end on a high note and try to win; 2013 we were in the same predicament where we hadn’t won a race until the final race and we got it done, so hopefully, it’s our time to do it. We’re going to keep digging. Hats off to this team. We were hanging around that seventh to 10th the first couple of rounds and they just—'Wheels' [Mike Wheeler, crew chief] made the right adjustments.”



Joe Gibbs Racing swept the front row in Friday’s qualifying session. Hamlin’s teammate, Kyle Busch, was second in the final round to be the highest-qualifier among the four championship contenders.



“Not too bad, wish we had a little bit more there obviously to get the number one pit box,” Busch said. "Two years in a row, Denny has been able to figure that last run out. Just see what happens tomorrow.”