Drag Racer Kat Moller Dies in Jet Dragster Crash at Sebring International Raceway

Racer Katarina "Kat" Moller, 24, died from injuries sustained in a jet dragster crash at Sebring International Raceway Thursday night, reports Autoweek. Moller was a well-liked short track and drag racer, and this was her fifth season racing with the Larsen Motorsports drag racing team.

In addition to being a famous endurance race track, Sebring hosts regular drag racing nights on a temporary 1/8-mile course set up on the track's main straight. Moller's jet dragster, which is capable of speeds exceeding 300 miles per hour, was there to make exhibition runs during Sebring's drag night this week.

Eyewitness Mark Silver explained to DragZine that Moller's parachute failed to deploy at the end of her first exhibition run: