Martin Truex Jr. to Drive for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Season

Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed on Wednesday that driver Martin Truex Jr. will join the team for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season. He’ll replace Daniel Suarez behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota.



Crew chief Cole Pearn will also make the move from Furniture Row Racing to Joe Gibbs Racing with Truex Jr., the JGR announcement confirmed.



“Anytime you have an opportunity to bring two people of this caliber into your organization, it’s certainly an exciting time,” JGR owner Joe Gibbs said in a press release. “They obviously have developed a chemistry that has led to tremendous success, including a championship. We’ve gotten to know them well over the past few years through the alliance and having been part of the Toyota family. They both make us stronger as an organization.”

Truex Jr. and Pearn will remain with the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team for the remaining two races of the 2018 season. FRR, which has had a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing since 2016, is shuttering operations at the end of the season. The No. 78 team is in contention to defend its 2017 championship as one of eight teams remaining in the playoffs.



Joe Gibbs Racing promoted Daniel Suarez to drive the No. 19 in place of the retiring Carl Edwards in 2017, and he’ll finish the 2018 season in the car.



“We really appreciate everything Daniel has done for Joe Gibbs Racing over these past several years,” Gibbs said. "He has made the most of every opportunity from winning the championship in the Xfinity Series to making the jump into the Cup Series for us. We look forward to hearing about his plans going forward and know he continues to have a bright future in our sport.”

