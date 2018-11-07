Formula 1 Adds Vietnamese Grand Prix to 2020 Race Calendar

Similar to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the Vietnamese Grand Prix will force teams to compromise their car setup. Its fast-flowing third sector, slow technical corners, and tremendous straights each require differing car setups to achieve maximum pace and could promote repeated overtake battles among similarly quick cars.

Hanoi's appeal to F1 fans likely won't just be down to its track—which could rapidly become a fan favorite like Baku—but also because of the city's sights, culture, and history.

"We are proud to be hosting the Formula 1 Vietnamese Grand Prix, and showcasing the city of Hanoi to the world with its special combination of ancient and modern beauty from 2020," said city chairman Nguyen Duc Chung. "It's a further demonstration of Vietnam’s ability, as one of the fastest growing economies in the world to host events on a global scale and attract tourism to the country. It provides an opportunity for inward investment to Vietnam and importantly to bring the exciting wheel to wheel racing of Formula 1 to the people of Vietnam."

Nguyen Viet Quang, spokesperson for race promoter Vingroup, touted the race's potential economic impact, which he says could add local jobs, force improved infrastructure, and draw attention to the city as a venue for international events. Additionally, it could help Vingroup promote VinFast, Vietnam's first domestic automaker.

"Since we became involved in this sport in 2017, we have talked about developing new destination cities to broaden the appeal of Formula 1 and the Vietnamese Grand Prix is a realization of that ambition," added Liberty Media CEO Chase Carey. "We are thrilled to be here in Hanoi, one of the most exciting cities in the world right now with such a rich history and an incredible future ahead of it. This is the perfect formula for Grand Prix racing and I look forward to this becoming a real highlight of the F1 calendar."