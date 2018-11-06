Geely, Owners of Volvo and Lotus Have Purchased Utah Motorsports Campus

Officials of Tooele County, Utah, have agreed to sell Utah Motorsports Campus to Mitime Utah Investment LLC, a subsidiary of Geely, which is the largest domestic automaker in China and the owner of both Volvo and Lotus.

Mitime has managed and maintained UMC since 2016 when it was contracted by Tooele County officials to operate the facility after the expiry of the lease and a failed attempt by the Miller family (its original operators) to buy the land on which the track sits.

Tooele County's agreement to sell UMC to Mitime means that the company assumes ownership of the 511 acres of land on which UMC resides, as well as its buildings and miscellaneous assets. Mitime has agreed to honor the facility's existing leases with outside parties (tenants, event/race organizers) through the end of the year, though the company may renegotiate these in 2019. Parties potentially affected include Pirelli World Challenge, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, and MotoAmerica, all of which gave patronage to UMC in 2018.