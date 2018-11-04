Kevin Harvick Sweeps NASCAR Cup Series Race in Texas, Advances to Final 4 Championship Round

Kevin Harvick continued his Texas hot streak by winning Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event and advancing to the Championship Round of 4. His domination of the race around Texas Motor Speedway's 1.5-mile oval provided him the goods to fight for his second Cup Series title come time for the season finale at Miami-Homestead Speedway.

Polesitter Ryan Blaney performed a getaway after the initial green flag waved, creating distance between himself and the rest of the field. Clint Bowyer, who started in second place, drifted back as did Denny Hamlin when the two collided, leading to early pit stops for both drivers who fell of the lead lap early on. Stewart-Haas Racing's Harvick commandeered second place and was quickly trailed by Kyle Busch in the No. 18 Toyota.

By Lap 20, the frontrunners began to encounter lapped traffic.

A competition caution was issued on Lap 31, allowing drivers to stop without the worry of losing major track position. Harvick exited pit road in first place and was followed by his SHR teammate Kurt Busch who would muster up the speed to challenge Harvick during the restart. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski were dealt speeding penalties on pit lane and had to move to the back of the pack.