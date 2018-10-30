NASCAR Driver Darrell Wallace Jr. Deemed 'Leader of Color' by Ebony Magazine

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Darrell “Bubba" Wallace Jr. has been honored by Ebony magazine by being named to its "Power 100" list. The list recognizes “leaders of color who are impacting and shaping our world today,” according to a press release from Richard Petty Motorsports.



"This is quite an honor to be recognized with others in the African-American community," Wallace Jr. said in a press release from RPM. "It's humbling to join a list of the other star athletes, artists and community and national leaders. I'm just trying to be the best driver that I can be and focus on winning races for Richard Petty Motorsports and our partners. To be recognized for some of our accomplishments this season is an honor and I'd like to thank Ebony for the recognition.”

Getty Images for NASCAR Bubba Wallace preps for Auto Club Darrell Wallace Jr. sits in his car during Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, on March 17, 2018.

The list is broken down into categories that include “Community Crusaders,” “Disruptors,” “Entertainment & Arts,” “Entrepreneurs,” “Innovators,” “MVPs,” “Power Players,” and “Women Up.” Wallace is listed in the “MVP” category, a category of athletes which also includes NBA player Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, tennis champion Venus Williams, and NFL player Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers, among others.



Individuals named to the list in other categories include former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, and rapper Cardi B.



Wallace Jr. is in his first full-time year of competition in NASCAR’s top series as driver of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet. His highlight of the 2018 season, so far, was a runner-up finish in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February. Wallace ran four Cup Series races last season as a fill-in driver for the injured Aric Almirola. During that stint, he increased his finishing position with each race, ultimately finishing 11th at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. Altogether, Wallace Jr. has competed in 37 Cup Series races resulting in a top-five and two top-10 finishes.

Getty Images for NASCAR Darrell Wallace Jr. at Indy Darrell Wallace Jr. crosses the driver introduction stage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway prior to the Brickyard 400 on Sept. 9, 2018.