Daniel Ricciardo on 'Cursed' Red Bull F1 Car: 'I Honestly Don't See the Point' of Racing

Things went from bad to worse for Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo's Mexican Grand Prix when his car broke down with less than 10 laps to go, seemingly costing him a podium finish.

He lost his pole position lead with a bad getaway, and on Lap 61, his RB14 sprouted a thin trail of smoke, prompting the team to retire his car the following lap. Team principal Christian Horner confirmed to Autosport that Ricciardo's race ended early—for the eighth time this season—because of a clutch bearing failure. The discouraged Australian revealed in post-race interviews that he has lost faith in his car, accusing it of being "cursed."

"I don't even think frustration's the word anymore," Ricciardo stated in a televised interview. "Everything just feels hopeless. I honestly don't know—where I am—I honestly don't see the point of coming on Sunday. I don't see a point in doing the next races, 'cause I haven't had a clean race weekend in so long, and I'm not superstitious or any of this bullshit, but the car's cursed."

"Helpless, I think, is the best word," Ricciardo added in another interview. "There's things happening on Sunday that I've got no more explanation for. I don't know, the car's... I'll let [Pierre] Gasly drive it, I'm done with it."