Johnny Sauter Secures NASCAR Truck Series Championship Shot With Martinsville Win

Sauter dominated the race before taking his sixth win of 2018 and his fourth at Martinsville. After taking the lead from pole sitter Todd Gilliland on Lap 40, he led most of the remainder of the 200-lap race. Gilliland led the first 39 laps before giving up the top spot to pit during the first caution for a Chad Finley spit.



Sauter inherited the lead by staying out. He and other playoff drivers, including Noah Gragson, Grant Enfinger, and Matt Crafton, stayed out during the first caution and, again, during the second caution that signaled the end of the opening stage at Lap 50.



"Track position just seems to be the name of the game here any more,” Sauter said. “This is a a big win."



Sauter was up front at the end of both 50-lap stages that made up the first half of the race before making his first and only pit stop after the second stage ended at Lap 100.



Kyle Benjamin gained several positions by staying out after the second stage after making a stop during a Lap 62 caution for a Stewart Friesen spin. He restarted with the lead, but when the race returned to green, Sauter returned to the front.



Sauter also lost the lead briefly when Myatt Snider took the top spot on a restart as Grant Enfinger spun around Lap 160 to bring out another caution, the sixth and final caution of the race. But like Benjamin before him, Snider lost the lead to Sauter when the race restarted.



Both Snider and Benjamin remained in the top-five for the remainder of the race to finish third and fifth, respectively.