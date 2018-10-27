Haas F1 Signs Soft Drink Startup Rich Energy as 2019 Title Sponsor

Haas F1 Team and soft drink startup Rich Energy announced Thursday that the two would partner for the 2019 Formula 1 season, with Rich Energy as a title sponsor for the team.

"Securing a title partner in Rich Energy is another milestone moment in the development of Haas F1 Team," stated Haas team principal Guenther Steiner in the team's release. "We welcome their commitment to us as an organization, and together we share an ambition to advance further in our respective fields. It's going to be exciting for us as a team to be the focal point of Rich Energy's marketing endeavors, as we go into both new and existing consumer markets around the world in Formula 1."

"We are delighted to become the official title partner of Haas F1 Team in Formula One," added Rich Energy CEO William Storey. "Our companies share a synergy in our work ethos, and our desire to bring something new to the table in an environment made up of established brands. We revel in competition, and through our distinctive collaboration, we're looking to further prosper, delivering an exciting concept for the promotion of Rich Energy to the consumer along the way."

Rich Energy has been attempting to get into Formula 1 for several months and surfaced early in 2018 as an aspiring buyer of Force India. When the team went into administration over the summer break, Rich Energy again made a move for the Silverstone-based outfit, but its attempted buyout was dismissed by a judge as non-credible. Force India later emerged under ownership of Williams driver Lance Stroll's father Lawrence and his associates, who renamed the team Racing Point Force India for the season, retaining its entry and assets but waiving its points for the season.

The drink manufacturer likely got the cash to sponsor Haas from an investment by British villionaire David Sullivan, announced earlier this month by Storey via LinkedIn. With money in its pocket, Rich Energy returned to courting teams, reportedly first targeting Williams, whose title sponsor Martini departs at the end of 2018.