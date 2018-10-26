Columbia's Tatiana Calderon to Make F1 Debut With Alfa Romeo Sauber C37

Alfa Romeo Sauber announced Friday during practice for the Mexican Grand Prix that its Columbian test driver Tatiana Calderon will drive the team's 2018 car on Tuesday, Oct. 30 as part of a filming day.

Calderon's drive will cover 100 kilometers (62 miles) of driving at Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the site of the Mexican Grand Prix. Her track time will be filmed as part of a promotional testing day.

"I am very thankful and excited about the opportunity given to me by the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, Escudería Telmex, Telcel, Infinitum and Claro to drive a Formula One car for the first time in my career," stated Calderon in the team's press release.

"Since I started racing, my dream and goal has been to drive at the highest level one day. It will be an incredible experience to discover the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez from the cockpit of the Sauber C37 in Mexico City. As a Latin American driver, there could not be a more special place for me to make my debut behind the wheel of a Formula One car."