Obaika Racing Hopes to Compete in Final Three NASCAR Cup Series Races of 2018

Obaika Racing hopes to compete in the final three races of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, beginning with the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Nov. 4.



Obaika hasn’t competed in the Cup Series, yet. The team attempted to qualify for the race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Oct. 14 with David Starr as the driver of its No. 97 but didn’t make the race. The team has 78 races of experience competing in a NASCAR national series, but all those races were in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“We are excited to end this season on a high note,” team owner Victor Obaika said in a press release from the race team. “Everyone on this team has been working hard to prepare these cars for racing in the highest level of this sport. We’re going [sic] bring everything we have to these last three races.”