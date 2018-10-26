Obaika Racing Hopes to Compete in Final Three NASCAR Cup Series Races of 2018
The team hopes to make its Cup Series debut at Texas Motor Speedway.
Obaika Racing hopes to compete in the final three races of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, beginning with the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Nov. 4.
Obaika hasn’t competed in the Cup Series, yet. The team attempted to qualify for the race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Oct. 14 with David Starr as the driver of its No. 97 but didn’t make the race. The team has 78 races of experience competing in a NASCAR national series, but all those races were in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
“We are excited to end this season on a high note,” team owner Victor Obaika said in a press release from the race team. “Everyone on this team has been working hard to prepare these cars for racing in the highest level of this sport. We’re going [sic] bring everything we have to these last three races.”
Obaika Racing last competed in the Xfinity Series in 2017, running four races with Stephen Leicht as driver. The team began competing in that series in 2015.
"This is a very exciting and intense time for Obaika Racing,” Obaika said in a separate press release in September, announcing his team would attempt to compete in select Cup Series races. "We are aware that there will be challenges going into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, but this team will take on those challenges. Since our last race, we have maintained our shop and key personnel while taking the time to personally learn even more about this sport, and that will position this team for more momentum than we've ever had. We are definitely looking to add more new team members soon, and things are coming together."
The final two races include a Nov. 11 event at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Arizona and the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18. The team hasn’t yet named a driver lineup for the three races.
