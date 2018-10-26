IndyCar's Robert Wickens Confirms He's Paralyzed From Waist Down After Pocono Crash

Robert Wickens, the star IndyCar rookie who amazed faithful open-wheel fans with his talent and immediate knack for competition, has confirmed that he's paralyzed from the waist down after his tragic crash at Pocono Raceway in August.

Immediately following Wickens' contact with Andretti Autosport's Ryan Hunter-Reay and subsequent crash into the track's catch fencing, he was transferred to the hospital and treated for significant orthopedic injuries. An official list was then released by Wickens and his team, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, with the following damages confirmed:

Thoracic spinal fracture

Spinal cord injury

Neck fracture

Tibia and fibula fractures to both legs

Fractures in both hands

Fractured right forearm

Fractured elbow

Four fractured ribs

Pulmonary contusion

On Thursday, Wickens took to social media once again and captioned a video of him at a Denver medical facility, saying:

"Did my first slide transfer as a paraplegic today. My upper body is getting stronger and stronger and hopefully I’ll be able to do it unassisted soon. I’ve only been posting videos of the small movement in my legs, but the reality is I am far away from walking on my own. Some people are a bit confused with the severity of my injury, so I wanted let you know the reality of it. I’ve never worked harder for anything in my life, and I am giving it all I’ve got to spark those nerves in my legs."