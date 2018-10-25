Watch This: 50 of Formula 1's Best Passes

Formula 1 has been around for nearly seven decades, and in that time, there has been an overtake or two. YouTuber Antti Kalhola ran through the televised history of Formula 1 to compile a video of the 50 best passes in the sport's recorded history.

Some passes are as simple as pressing the Drag Reduction System button and cruising past a competitor, while others involve a joust for position with outstanding car control, unorthodox lines, and unrivaled bravery. Spectators for reasons obvious tend to prefer the latter.

Included in Kalhola's highlight reel are classics and modern favorites alike, such as Nelson Piquet's drift on the ragged edge around the outside of Ayrton Senna at the 1986 Hungarian Grand Prix, and Daniel Ricciardo's swoop on Lewis Hamilton at the 2014 Hungarian Grand Prix. These, along with some of your other favorites can be found in the video, which also includes a couple from the 2018 season.