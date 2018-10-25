Three-Time F1 Champ Niki Lauda Released From Hospital 2 Months After Lung Transplant

Three-time Formula 1 World Drivers' Champion Niki Lauda has been discharged from a Vienna hospital two months after undergoing a lung transplant. The Austrian fell ill while vacationing in Ibiza and was said to be in critical condition upon arrival at the AKH medical facility in early August.

The Vienna General Hospital issued a statement announcing Lauda's release, explaining that he had completed the initial steps of the difficult recovery process following the procedure. He must now take part in several weeks of rehab to fully recoup.

Mercedes-AMG F1, the team for which Lauda is currently a non-executive chairman, posted to social media celebrating Lauda's release on Wednesday: