One of Ayrton Senna's Race-Worn Lotus F1 Helmets Is for Sale

A race-worn helmet of legendary Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna has come up for sale at an online auction. Listed on Catawiki, the helmet's reported 1985 date of production and the Renault sticker across its visor means it was almost certainly used in the '85 or '86 season when Senna drove for Lotus, and before the team's 1987 switchover to Honda power. During these two seasons, Senna took a total of four Grand Prix wins, meaning this helmet might've been worn for one of those victories, though the auction's listing does not specify for which races Senna wore the protective gear.

Catawiki

The seller states that the helmet was purchased in the 1980s and placed in a private collection wherein it was cared for well, being kept out of sunlight to avoid bleaching its colors. Its only damage was incurred during the Grands Prix in which it was raced and includes scratching and chipping where gravel struck the helmet and visor during races.

Catawiki