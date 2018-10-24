Scott Graves Will Be Ryan Newman's NASCAR Crew Chief at Roush Fenway Racing
Scott Graves will return to Roush Fenway Racing next year after a stint at Joe Gibbs Racing.
Scott Graves will be Ryan Newman’s crew chief on the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for 2019, the race team announced Tuesday.
“We are very pleased to bring Scott back to the fold,” RFR owner Jack Roush said in a press release. “Scott is an exceptional talent atop the pit box, and he has done an outstanding job throughout his career with multiple championship campaigns attesting to that. He brings a strong engineering background to the table and we are excited about the opportunity to pair him with Ryan Newman going into the 2019 season.”
Graves worked as an engineer and then crew chief with Roush Fenway Racing. As a crew chief, he guided Chris Buescher to the 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. As a crew chief at Joe Gibbs Racing, he guided Daniel Suarez to the 2016 Xfinity Series title. Graves was a Cup Series crew chief at both RFR and JGR and his most recent stint in the Cup Series began in 2017 when he moved with Suarez from the Xfinity Series to the Cup Series. He was the Cup Series crew chief for Suarez through the first 30 races of the 2018 season before being replaced by Dave Rogers.
Next season will be Newman’s first at Roush Fenway Racing, as he makes the move there from Richard Childress Racing. He’ll replace Trevor Bayne and Matt Kenseth, who have been sharing driving duties of the No. 6 car this year.
Graves is a 1994 graduate of Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. Newman is a 2001 graduate of Purdue University, also with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
