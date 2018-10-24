Scott Graves Will Be Ryan Newman's NASCAR Crew Chief at Roush Fenway Racing

Scott Graves will be Ryan Newman’s crew chief on the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for 2019, the race team announced Tuesday. “We are very pleased to bring Scott back to the fold,” RFR owner Jack Roush said in a press release. “Scott is an exceptional talent atop the pit box, and he has done an outstanding job throughout his career with multiple championship campaigns attesting to that. He brings a strong engineering background to the table and we are excited about the opportunity to pair him with Ryan Newman going into the 2019 season.”

Roush Fenway Racing 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series champs L to R: Roush Fenway Racing owner Jack Roush, crew chief Scott Graves, and driver Chris Buescher celebrate winning the 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2015.

Graves worked as an engineer and then crew chief with Roush Fenway Racing. As a crew chief, he guided Chris Buescher to the 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. As a crew chief at Joe Gibbs Racing, he guided Daniel Suarez to the 2016 Xfinity Series title. Graves was a Cup Series crew chief at both RFR and JGR and his most recent stint in the Cup Series began in 2017 when he moved with Suarez from the Xfinity Series to the Cup Series. He was the Cup Series crew chief for Suarez through the first 30 races of the 2018 season before being replaced by Dave Rogers.