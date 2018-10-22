Exiled F2 Driver Santino Ferrucci Threatened With Legal Action Over Half-Million Dollar Debt

Santino Ferrucci is at risk of facing legal action after his former F2 team, Trident Racing, says it is preparing to pursue collection of an alleged €502,000 debt owed to it by the American driver.

The 20-year-old was banned from Formula 2 for two rounds after purposely colliding with then-teammate Arjun Maini and subsequently failing to face the stewards following the race. A complicated mess involving Ferrucci using his cellphone while behind the wheel of an F2 car then brought on additional fines and gained him widespread infamy in the motorsport community. Trident severed ties with him shortly after.

The team released the following public statement addressing the current financial predicament between both parties:

"Trident Motorsport informs to have obtained by the Court of Milan an order of payment for an amount of €502,000, plus interest and legal fees, against Mr. Santino Ferrucci and its guarantor, an American company represented by Mr. Michael Ferrucci, in relation to the driver's failure to pay the amounts due under the contract."

"Trident Motorsport confirms its intention to proceed with any legal action in order to obtain compensation for all damages suffered, well above the amount so far retained, as interim measure, by the Court."

Pertaining to his previous on-track incident, Ferrucci outwardly apologized for his "mental lapse" and cited his Italian American heritage for his "passion"-derived behavior. As for the legal situation with Trident, Ferrucci and his father Michael are yet to release comment.

Ferrucci remains in the Haas F1 junior program but is currently campaigning in IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing. He's locked in for a full-time drive with the team next season as he brings Cly-Del sponsorship to the Illinois-based outfit.