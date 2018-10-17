IndyCar: Ed Jones to Pilot New Scuderia Corsa/Ed Carpenter Racing Entry in 2019

Rumors of a Scuderia Corsa IndyCar entry have been confirmed as true. The popular sportscar team will partner with Indianapolis-based Ed Carpenter Racing to run 13 of 17 races in the series next season. Furthermore, the outfit's sole car will be piloted by ex-Ganassi driver Ed Jones, the impressive young driver who partnered with five-time champion Scott Dixon in 2018. Scuderia Corsa made its IndyCar debut in the 2018 Indianapolis 500 by pairing up with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. There, driver Oriol Servia became a late-race contender for the win, showing promise for the Giacomo Mattioli-led team.

© 2018 Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved Carpenter, who drives the No. 20 Fuzzy's Vodka Chevrolet on oval tracks exclusively, is still seeking a part-time driver to replace the outgoing Jordan King on street and road courses.

“I am very excited to welcome Ed Jones to the ECR family, as well as Scuderia Corsa and Giacomo [Mattioli],” said Carpenter, who qualified on pole at Indy and finished second behind Will Power in May. “I was very surprised when Ed became available at the end of the season." "I look forward to working together to get ECR back in Victory Lane," he concluded.

© 2018 Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved Jones finished on the podium at Long Beach, just his third race with Chip Ganassi Racing.