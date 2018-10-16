Watch a Red Bull Formula 1 Car Do Donuts on Top of a Skyscraper

If the car depicted in RBR's promo video is the same as the one seen doing donuts on top of the skyscraper in Miami, then it's likely the RB7, the team's car for the 2011 season, which won 12 of the 19 Grands Prix of the season, is winning Sebastian Vettel his second championship.

The driver doing donuts would be discernible if the image quality was good enough to spot their helmet (F1 drivers all have distinct helmets). It's certainly not out of the question that Verstappen is the man in the cockpit, but it seems right up the alley of Daniel Ricciardo, who once forced Sir Patrick Stewart to drink champagne from his sweaty boot. Something tells us we'll know as soon as Red Bull uploads its own account of the rooftop donut extravaganza.