Watch a Red Bull Formula 1 Car Do Donuts on Top of a Skyscraper
No room for error? No problem. Just another day in the life of a Formula 1 driver.
Formula 1 drivers work and play hard. Outside of the rigorous training, media, and 21-plus country tours per year, apparently, they also find time to do donuts on top of 900-foot skyscrapers with no significant fencing.
Depicted in the video uploaded to social media by Aaron Carter is a Red Bull Racing F1 car doing hair-raising donuts on top of a skyscraper. The car in question is likely the same as that used in the team's promotional video from last Thursday, wherein its driver Max Verstappen traversed Colorado's Rocky Mountains on his way to the beach in Miami.
If the car depicted in RBR's promo video is the same as the one seen doing donuts on top of the skyscraper in Miami, then it's likely the RB7, the team's car for the 2011 season, which won 12 of the 19 Grands Prix of the season, is winning Sebastian Vettel his second championship.
The driver doing donuts would be discernible if the image quality was good enough to spot their helmet (F1 drivers all have distinct helmets). It's certainly not out of the question that Verstappen is the man in the cockpit, but it seems right up the alley of Daniel Ricciardo, who once forced Sir Patrick Stewart to drink champagne from his sweaty boot. Something tells us we'll know as soon as Red Bull uploads its own account of the rooftop donut extravaganza.
- RELATEDMercedes-AMG One Delayed Because Its F1-Derived Engine Couldn't Pass EmissionsIn all, emissions regulations caused a nine-month setback in developing the 1,000-plus horsepower road car.READ NOW
- RELATEDSinging NASA Astronaut Also Documented 2018 F1, IndyCar, and MotoGP Seasons From SpaceHow to watch every race in the world for free.READ NOW
- RELATEDMercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Spent Over $400 Million in 2017: ReportAll that cash won Mercedes the constructors' championship, and Lewis Hamilton the drivers' championship.READ NOW
- RELATEDReport: Miami Will Soon Vote Whether to Indefinitely Postpone F1 Grand PrixRace organizers and the local port authority are at odds over the circuit's route, and it could mean permanent postponement of the Miami Grand Prix.READ NOW
- RELATEDLewis Hamilton Triumphs at 2018 Japanese Grand Prix, Vettel Finishes P6With ideal conditions, Hamilton is now potentially one win away from clinching his fifth World Drivers’ Championship.READ NOW