Timothy Peters Wins NASCAR Truck Series Race After Last Lap Wreck at Talladega

Part-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Timothy Peters played 2018 playoff spoiler Saturday when he won the Fr8Auctions 250 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The race was his last of three from behind the wheel of GMS Racing’s No. 25 Chevrolet.



Saturday’s win was Peters’ 11th-career Truck Series win and third at Talladega, making him the all-time winningest Truck Series driver at the track.

Getty Images for NASCAR Timothy Peters wins again at Talladega. Timothy Peters celebrates winning the Fr8Auctions 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 13, 2018.

Justin Haley and Noah Gragson traded the lead back and forth on the final lap before Gragson made hard contact with the inside retaining wall. Gragson attempted to hold on to the second position by blocking Peters, resulting in contact. Haley finished fourth and Gragson wound up 13th.



"You kind of can't let up on that last lap. I hope everyone's okay," Peters said. "I hate to cause that, but I was going for the win; it's my last ride.”



Myatt Snider and David Gilliland finished third and fourth.

Getty Images for NASCAR Father vs. son at Talladega. Todd Gilliland [4] leads father David Gilliland [51] in the Fr8Auctions 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 13, 2018.

Grant Enfinger led 31 laps, the most of anyone in the 94-lap race, but wound up 19th after spinning into the infield due to contact with David Gilliland on the final restart inside the final 10 laps.



“It just wasn’t meant to be, I guess,” Enfinger said. ”I haven’t seen the replay. I don’t know if I waited too late or what. The 24 [Haley] did a good job of pushing me on the start, and then, he got hung out by just not having any help behind him, and then the 51 [Gilliland] was coming with a big head of steam, so I blocked him high. I thought I just stayed with him and I don’t know if he got me in the bumper, the quarter-panel or what, but just got us around. I don’t know. It is what it is.”



Enfinger won the first 20-lap stage of the race after taking the lead on Lap 16. He was back up at the beginning of the third 54-lap stage and was in the lead when the yellow flag, and then the red flag, was displayed for a 10-truck wreck that involved playoff drivers Ben Rhodes, Johnny Sauter, Haley, and Matt Crafton.



“That’s Talladega for you. It’s all out of your hands from when we drop the green,” Crafton said. “I mean, when you’re racing and people are side-by-side bouncing off each other like that. We did everything we could do the first two segments and let her fly from there.”



But before the race restarted, Enfinger was penalized for taking equipment out of his pit box when he pulled away with the gas can still attached.

Getty Images for NASCAR Enfinger in the pits. Grant Enfinger receives service on pit road during the Fr8Auctions 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 13, 2018.