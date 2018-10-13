Female-Only W Series to Follow 2019 DTM Schedule

The strongly hyped, often-debated W Series has confirmed its 2019 race schedule as it will follow DTM throughout Europe next season. The women-only Formula 3 championship was announced earlier in the week and is reportedly planned to go global in the future.

By partnering up with Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, W Series will gain continental exposure alongside the world-renowned German touring cars. Furthermore, the 18-20 competitors will race at a list of Europe's finest and most historic tracks in the category's inaugural campaign.