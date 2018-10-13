Female-Only W Series to Follow 2019 DTM Schedule

The controversial open-wheel league will act as a support series for the German touring cars.

By Caleb Jacobs
W Series
Caleb JacobsView Caleb Jacobs's Articles

The strongly hyped, often-debated W Series has confirmed its 2019 race schedule as it will follow DTM throughout Europe next season. The women-only Formula 3 championship was announced earlier in the week and is reportedly planned to go global in the future.

By partnering up with Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, W Series will gain continental exposure alongside the world-renowned German touring cars. Furthermore, the 18-20 competitors will race at a list of Europe's finest and most historic tracks in the category's inaugural campaign.

Getty Images

In other news, Mercedes will be absent from the DTM field in 2019 with talks of Aston Martin replacing the manufacturer in Germany's premier touring car series.

The 2019 DTM and W Series schedule is as follows:

1. Hockenheim - May 3-5*
2. Zolder - May 17-19*
3. Misano - June 7-9*
4. Norisring - July 5-7*
5. Assen - July 19-21*
6. Brands Hatch - August 10-11*
7. Lausitzring - August 23-25
8. Nurburgring - September 13-15
9. Hockenheim - October 4-6

While this may be good news and publicity for W Series organizers, they are still facing considerable backlash from the racing community. Intended to give females an attainable platform with much-needed funding, the segregated racing league has drawn heavy criticisms from males and females alike within the sport. Many including Pippa Mann, a seasoned woman driver with experience in Formula Renault, Indy Lights, and IndyCar, have spoken out against the idea of a female-exclusive series with support from colleagues worldwide. 

MORE TO READ