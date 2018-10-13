Female-Only W Series to Follow 2019 DTM Schedule
The controversial open-wheel league will act as a support series for the German touring cars.
The strongly hyped, often-debated W Series has confirmed its 2019 race schedule as it will follow DTM throughout Europe next season. The women-only Formula 3 championship was announced earlier in the week and is reportedly planned to go global in the future.
By partnering up with Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, W Series will gain continental exposure alongside the world-renowned German touring cars. Furthermore, the 18-20 competitors will race at a list of Europe's finest and most historic tracks in the category's inaugural campaign.
The 2019 DTM and W Series schedule is as follows:
1. Hockenheim - May 3-5*
2. Zolder - May 17-19*
3. Misano - June 7-9*
4. Norisring - July 5-7*
5. Assen - July 19-21*
6. Brands Hatch - August 10-11*
7. Lausitzring - August 23-25
8. Nurburgring - September 13-15
9. Hockenheim - October 4-6
While this may be good news and publicity for W Series organizers, they are still facing considerable backlash from the racing community. Intended to give females an attainable platform with much-needed funding, the segregated racing league has drawn heavy criticisms from males and females alike within the sport. Many including Pippa Mann, a seasoned woman driver with experience in Formula Renault, Indy Lights, and IndyCar, have spoken out against the idea of a female-exclusive series with support from colleagues worldwide.
