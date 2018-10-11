Driver Who Caused Fatal Crash of American MotoGP Champ Nicky Hayden Sentenced to Jail

The driver who struck, and ultimately killed, American MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden in May 2017 has been sentenced to one or two years of jail. However, Italian judge Vinicio Canatarini is looking to reduce that sentence.

The driver's identity has remained a secret, as it's customary in Italian criminal procedures, but Autosport claims that the driver of the Peugeot 206 who failed to stop on time also had his driver's license revoked and was mandated to pay all court costs. Judge Canatarini did not make public his reason for wanting to lower the sentence, claiming that his decision will be made public in 90 days.

The Hayden family was not present at the court proceedings in the European country, but the driver's family and legal team were present and reportedly immediately appealed the judge's initial ruling.