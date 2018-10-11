Time to Sell Your Kidney: There's a Ford RS200 for Sale in Oregon

It's not often that you see a Group B car come up for sale, and it's even rarer in the United States. This just makes the Ford RS200 that popped up for sale in Portland, Oregon all the more special.

Sold by high-end car dealer Avant Garde Collection, RS200 number 133 is one of just 200 that FISA required Ford to build to permit entry in the 1986 World Rally Championship, at the height of the Group B era. Its mid-mounted 1.8-liter Cosworth BDT turbo-four and four-wheel-drive would have made it highly competitive in time. Unfortunately, 1986 was the year that spelled the end of Group B. A series of fatal accidents (one of which involved the RS200) brought an early end to the RS200's WRC career, relegating it to rallycross and hill climbs in the years since.