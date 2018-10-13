W Series: Everything to Know About the Women-Only Racing Championship

Bishop explained that for W Series will select drivers from a pool of applicants, all of whom must be at least 17 years of age and have competitive racing history. "A handful" spoke to W Series about entry in 2019 on Wednesday alone, and "dozens" of drivers from across the globe have expressed interest in racing W Series's inaugural season.

Of these applicants, Bishop stated that W Series would pick the absolute best from drivers that apply, regardless of age or the sponsorship they would bring. Appraisal of the driver pool is stated to involve simulator and on-track testing, as well as engineering exams and physical fitness trials. W Series expects to sign on 18 of the best performers for season one, and as many as 20 for the year following.

Those selected will be funneled into rigorous training programs, each run by instructors with Formula 1 experience. Tutelage by Grand Prix winner David Coulthard and simulator time will augment driving, while technical understanding will be aided by engineering ace Adrian Newey. Former McLaren management man Dave Ryan and one of its old communications officers Matt Bishop—now the spokesperson for W Series—will train drivers to master media interaction.

Unlike most Formula 3 series, drivers in W Series will race cars owned by the series itself, rather than those fielded by privateer teams. Maintenance, repair, and setup adjustment will be the responsibility of technicians hired by the organizers, and every car will run on the same tires, burn the same fuel, and be greased with the same oil. This way, the inequalities between teams that plague many of the world's spec racing series should not effect W Series, as all its mechanics and engineers should be of a similar caliber. Cheating will be difficult too, as the people in charge of each car are under the employment of the series, and not privately-owned teams willing to play dirty to win.

Teams themselves may still exist in W Series, but not as private entities. Bishop explained that depending on the series' sponsorship situation, companies could sponsor clusters of drivers that make up de facto teams, with two or three driving cars sponsored by Example Corporation, and another few by Placeholder Limited. Every car would be an identical Tatuus T-318 Formula 3 chassis, powered by an Autotecnica Motori 1.8-liter turbo-four race engine making 270 horsepower, sent through the rear wheels via a Sadev six-speed sequential transmission. Bishop says that if W Series is successful, it could in the future adopt faster cars, closer to Formula 2 or an equivalent.

Sanctioning W Series in 2019 could be handled by the British Racing & Sports Car Club, though Bishop confirmed W Series to be in contact with the FIA, the governing body of numerous international racing series across all types of racing cars, open-wheel included. For the 2019 season, the W Series calendar is expected to encompass six sprint races, each a half hour in length, at racetracks across Europe—destinations aside from the sole confirmed country of Britain will be identified soon. In 2020 and beyond, the calendar could expand to regions such as the United States, Australia, and Asia.

All the racing (as well as travel and accommodation) will be on the dollar of W Series (and its sponsors). At the end of the season, a prize money pot of $1.5 million will be divvied up between the entire grid. $500,000 in cold, hard cash goes to the winner, and decreasing payouts are issued the further back in the standings each driver finishes. Many comparable racing series offer no cash payouts, though the Formula 2 equivalent Indy Lights offers to its winner a $1.1 million scholarship, redeemable only for racing in Indycar.

"Never say never," said Bishop of the chances that W Series's prize pool could be greater in the future if the series succeeds.

But where does the money to kickstart a costly new racing series come from? Bishop assured The Drive that all the backing for season one—about £20 million ($26.4 million)—is taken care of by a major shareholder, Sean Wadsworth, who sold off a recruiting company for over $200 million a few years back. W Series intends not to lean on the cash offered by initial investors, though, and would prefer to sustain itself on advertisement, sponsorship, and financial partners. Companies interested in sponsorship represent a potpourri of industries, from parts and consumable suppliers (fuel, tires, et cetera) to financial services, tech, pharmaceuticals, and fashion.

Bishop says W Series doesn't expect to be profitable for its first few years, but emphasized that industry expertise at the helm will guide its finances to sustainability. W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir isn't a racer herself, but is a 25-year corporate lawyer and finance banker, in both cases with an emphasis in the field of sports. She will handle the cash while the aforementioned Formula 1 veterans invest in the drivers.

But wherefrom will the drivers come? One of the main criticisms of the concept that is a women's racing series is that as a proverbial walled garden, one which excludes many of the most competitive drivers on the planet, the level of competition will be lower. As such, the champion of W Series might not be valued as highly as that of FIA Formula 3 Euro or comparable regional series. W Series has attempts to address that baked into its structure, given the emphasis on developing its participants, but those unfamiliar with the program may not realize this.

Nevertheless, W Series has its vocal supporters. Six drivers allied with the series and spoke officially in its favor, their statements appearing on a page of 14 endorsements on the championship's website. It's worth mentioning that they make up a minority of those enthused enough to give W Series an endorsement, and that none of their statements appear until halfway down the page.

Their ranks include winners of regional junior series such as Jamie Chadwick, Alice Powell, Stéphane Kox, and Courtney Crone, as well as less-successful drivers like Vicky Piria and Tatiana Calderón. Of the six, Kox, Chadwick, and Calderón explicitly state a desire to continue racing in co-ed series against the best talents they can find, and all laud the opportunity for development and open doors in their careers.

"It's no secret that motorsport is an incredibly tough industry often dictated by financial factors," said Chadwick. "As a funded championship, W Series not only offers a fantastic opportunity for top female talent to race but will also encourage many more young females to enter the sport."

"I'm a racing driver and, if I could, I would race 365 days of the year. I will still race against men in other championships but W Series is the perfect supplement to help me develop and progress further through the junior motorsport ranks. I'm excited about what's to come!"

Emphasized by both Chadwick and Powell was the program's funding and availability of prize money, both of which are crucial to driver development and career advancement in the infamously costly world of motorsport. W Series spokesperson Matt Bishop pointed to the unfair washout rate in mainstream Formula 3 series, where many a talented driver has curtailed their career early due to running out of funds—success in racing is often an unfortunate function of the means available to young drivers. Rags-to-riches stories like those of quadruple Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton are the exception, not the rule.

Bishop describes W Series as a solution to the arbitrary nature of competition in junior racing series, where being at the wrong team or running out of cash can prematurely end a skilled driver's career. He identifies the latter problem in particular as a "glass ceiling" faced by many young women in their late teens, when financiers must decide whether or not to continue investing in young drivers, and claims that women's racing careers for one reason or another are more likely to end here than men's.

The arbitrary limits of a young driver's cash supply is a legitimate grievance with the existing driver talent pipelines, as is the previously mentioned disparity between teams and cars, even within spec series. But isn't the answer proposed by W Series—restricting competition in a series exclusively to one gender—another layer of arbitration? Eliminating one filter for a wanton imposition of another isn't fairness and many of those to whom W Series attempts to cater feel the same way.

In fact, a paradigm establishes itself when comparing those who view W Series as favorable and those who don't: Experience versus a lack thereof. Of the endorsers, Calderón and Piria have little in the way of future career prospects if not gifted a drive, due to largely insignificant junior careers. Chadwick and Powell have respectable racing histories, but both have money issues that are handicapping their careers, the latter expressing desperation to get her career back on track, via social media.