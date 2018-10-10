NASCAR Crew Chief Scott Graves Leaves Joe Gibbs Racing

Scott Graves has left Joe Gibbs Racing, according to an announcement from the race team Tuesday. Graves was crew chief for the No. 19 JGR Toyota team of driver Daniel Suarez in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.



Dave Rogers will be Suarez’s crew chief for the remainder of the 2018 season with six races left including the finale at Miami-Homestead. He has most recently held the position of Technical Director for Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series operations.

Getty Images for NASCAR Dave Rogers [left] is honored with the Ingersoll Rand Power Move award during the 2016 Myers Brothers Awards luncheon in Las Vegas. Driver Carl Edwards also pictured.

Rogers was a full-time crew chief in the Cup Series for seven seasons between 2010 and 2016, all with Joe Gibbs Racing. During that time, he manned the helm for drivers Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, and Denny Hamlin as well as Suarez in the first five races of 2017. In all, he touts 18 Cup Series wins, 85 top-fives, and 134 top-10 finishes.

Getty Images for NASCAR Daniel Suarez wins the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with Scott Graves as his crew chief in 2016.

The outgoing Graves guided Suarez to five top-fives and 21 top-10 finishes in their 61 Cup Series races together. The driver/crew chief pairing won the Xfinity Series championship in 2016.



