Watch Formula D Star Matt Field Drift a 1,000-HP Corvette on a Canyon Road

Amazing drone footage, high-adrenaline stunts, and a smokin' Corvette make for a perfect drifting video.

By Danny Korecki
YouTube/Matt Field

Formula Drift driver Matt Field can deliver some impressive stunts on the track, but doing so without the comfort of a controlled environment (or safety barriers) is another ball game. That's exactly what he did on his most recent video, which seems him thrash his new 1,000-horsepower Chevrolet Corvette drift car through a mesmerizing canyon road.

The video, which was filmed in partnership with his sponsor Heat Wave, showcases Field's drift skills and ability to control his high-power 'Vette all around the twisty road. In addition to awesome drone shots and unique angles taken from inside the cockpit, the footage also includes a pit stop with Field's Formula Drift pit crew. And while drifting videos are certainly nothing new, the combination of crazy car control and high-quality video production truly make it stand out.

For the 2018 Formula Drift season, Field replaced his S15 Nissan 240SX, which can actually be driven in Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7, in favor of the brand new Chevrolet Corvette build seen on this video.

Field has been campaigning in Formula D at the wheel of his Corvette drift car in 2018. From Round 1 at Long Beach to Round 7 at Texas, the progression and comfort level has been steady throughout the year. Field was able to grab a second place podium spot in both Round 4 at New Jersey and Round 6 at St. Louis and is currently in sixth place in the FD Pro Standings.

You can check him out in competition this weekend at the last round of the 2018 Formula Drift season at Irwindale Speedway in Southern California on Oct. 12-13.

