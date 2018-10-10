Watch Formula D Star Matt Field Drift a 1,000-HP Corvette on a Canyon Road
Amazing drone footage, high-adrenaline stunts, and a smokin' Corvette make for a perfect drifting video.
Formula Drift driver Matt Field can deliver some impressive stunts on the track, but doing so without the comfort of a controlled environment (or safety barriers) is another ball game. That's exactly what he did on his most recent video, which seems him thrash his new 1,000-horsepower Chevrolet Corvette drift car through a mesmerizing canyon road.
The video, which was filmed in partnership with his sponsor Heat Wave, showcases Field's drift skills and ability to control his high-power 'Vette all around the twisty road. In addition to awesome drone shots and unique angles taken from inside the cockpit, the footage also includes a pit stop with Field's Formula Drift pit crew. And while drifting videos are certainly nothing new, the combination of crazy car control and high-quality video production truly make it stand out.
For the 2018 Formula Drift season, Field replaced his S15 Nissan 240SX, which can actually be driven in Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7, in favor of the brand new Chevrolet Corvette build seen on this video.
Field has been campaigning in Formula D at the wheel of his Corvette drift car in 2018. From Round 1 at Long Beach to Round 7 at Texas, the progression and comfort level has been steady throughout the year. Field was able to grab a second place podium spot in both Round 4 at New Jersey and Round 6 at St. Louis and is currently in sixth place in the FD Pro Standings.
You can check him out in competition this weekend at the last round of the 2018 Formula Drift season at Irwindale Speedway in Southern California on Oct. 12-13.
- RELATEDGet a Crew View of Formula Drift Driver Matt FieldHoonigan follows FD driver Matt Field and his team for the first full episode of Crew View.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Matt Field Build His Radical C6 Corvette for the 2018 Formula Drift SeasonFormula Drift driver Matt Field documents his new build from teardown to completion.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Formula Drift Driver Matt Field as He Has the Ultimate Drift Weekend at GRIDLIFEGRIDLIFE is where Formula Drift drivers go for a vacation.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Matt Field Rip it Up in His 1060-HP Formula Drift CarThis video is nothing but high revs and tire shreds; and a chicken.READ NOW
- RELATEDFormula Drift Car Pack Comes to Forza Motorsport 7 and Horizon 4The pack will be available to anyone who pre-orders Forza Horizon 4.READ NOW