Watch Formula D Star Matt Field Drift a 1,000-HP Corvette on a Canyon Road

Formula Drift driver Matt Field can deliver some impressive stunts on the track, but doing so without the comfort of a controlled environment (or safety barriers) is another ball game. That's exactly what he did on his most recent video, which seems him thrash his new 1,000-horsepower Chevrolet Corvette drift car through a mesmerizing canyon road.

The video, which was filmed in partnership with his sponsor Heat Wave, showcases Field's drift skills and ability to control his high-power 'Vette all around the twisty road. In addition to awesome drone shots and unique angles taken from inside the cockpit, the footage also includes a pit stop with Field's Formula Drift pit crew. And while drifting videos are certainly nothing new, the combination of crazy car control and high-quality video production truly make it stand out.

For the 2018 Formula Drift season, Field replaced his S15 Nissan 240SX, which can actually be driven in Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7, in favor of the brand new Chevrolet Corvette build seen on this video.