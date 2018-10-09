American Pilot Michael Goulian Makes History at Red Bull Air Race Indianapolis

The bracket-style racing weekend wasn't all glamour and high-fives for the American, as an eighth-place qualifying position on Saturday meant he would have to push for extra precision during Sunday's opening round of air racing, where exceeding the predetermined airspeed or nipping one of the pylons can result in hefty time penalties. However, Goulian managed to "get in the zone" and whip through the challenging layout in just 1:06.208, besting Canada's Pete McLeod for the win.

“It’s a big day. Right now, the season doesn't even mean anything, because to win at Indy is amazing,” said Goulian, his emotion evident as he realized that he would be able to kiss the famous Indy bricks like the Indianapolis 500 heroes of his childhood. “Sometimes the day just works out for you, and today it did. It feels great to win here.”