DeltaWing Prototype, Panoz GTR-1 to Be Featured at 2018 Petit Le Mans

Driving the GTR-1 during the lap will be former Panoz racer and current Corvette Racing pro Jan Magnussen, who had this to say about the opportunity in a release from Panoz: "I feel very privileged I get to drive this car again. It was the first sportscar I ever drove, and that was back at Road Atlanta in 1998. Fantastic experience and I’m looking forward to driving it again. Hopefully, we will give everyone the chance to remember all the wonderful things that Don Panoz bought to the world of racing.”

Piloting the DeltaWing will be driver Johnny O'Connell, who also had affectionate words to offer after driving for Panoz in its early days. “It’s a huge honor to once again represent the Panoz name. I got to drive the Panoz GT car as well as the prototype all around the world, and letting me do some testing in the DeltaWing was not only fun, but kind of Don to give me that chance. The concept itself of the DeltaWing speaks to the imagination and the creativity of the great man himself."

In addition, Panoz will display a variety of its racing and street cars within Road Atlanta's paddock during the event, and spectators have the chance to sign an Avezzano race car's rear spoiler. The Avezzano will then be driven during the Intercontinental GT Challenge race at Laguna Seca on October 26.