Porsche to Run 1998 Throwback Mobil 1 Livery at Petit Le Mans

Porsche is continuing its retro kick at this weekend's Petit Le Mans by featuring a throwback livery that's reminiscent of its entry in the event's first running in 1998. While the Stuttgart manufacturer sported its famous Rothmans and "Pink Pig" schemes at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, the pair of 911 RSRs racing at Road Atlanta on Oct. 13 will be dressed in Mobil 1 colors, much like the 911 GT-1 sportscars which competed at the track 20 years ago.

The No. 911 GTE-spec car will be piloted by Patrick Pilet, Nick Tandy, and Fred Makowiecki while the No. 912 also boasts an impressive driver lineup including Earl Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor, and Mathieu Jaminet. A plethora of endurance race wins can be attributed to these professionals, all with Le Mans 24H experience (save for Jaminet) as well as several victories at the French classic.