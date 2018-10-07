Chase Elliott Wins at Dover, Secures NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Survival

"We had a penalty there early and fell behind, but luckily we had a good enough car and a good enough strategy to come back," Elliott said. Elliott was penalized for an uncontrolled tire on pit road after the first stage ended on Lap 120. Kevin Harvick dominated the race after taking the lead from polesitter Kyle Busch on Lap 16. He won both stages that made up the first 240 laps of the race which was scheduled for 400 laps, but Harvick was forced into an extra pit stop as a result of a lug nut knocking the valve off his left-rear tire during a Lap 322 green-flag pit stop. Harvick fell off the lead lap but was the beneficiary of the free pass during a Lap 338 debris caution, placing him back with the frontrunners. Harvick got back up to sixth by the checkered flag. Kyle Busch struggled throughout the race after losing his early lead to Harvick. His problems were compounded by a pit road speeding penalty simultaneous to Harvick’s woes. The polesitter wound up eighth at the finish.

“Our day was not very good,” Busch said. “Speeding on pit road took us out of the running for a top-10 and a solid finish. We got about what we deserved, I guess.”



When Harvick’s domination was over, his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Almirola took over up front. The four-car SHR team was collectively strong throughout the race, at one point holding all top four positions in the running order. In the end, though, Kurt Busch was the only SHR driver and one of only a few playoff competitors to not have some kind of struggle late in the race. He finished fifth. SHR drivers Almirola and Bowyer finished 13th and 35th, respectively.



Denny Hamlin finished second to Elliott, a week after being eliminated from the playoffs.



“We ran a 23.70 on that last lap. On older tires, that’s amazing,” Hamlin said. “I ran as hard as I could through 1 and 2. Then, through 3 and 4, I couldn’t get beside him [Elliott] there. I am proud of the whole FedEx team. Definitely a good start in the right direction. We chipped away at it all day as we moved up through the field. This is where we deserved. I am proud of this finish, and we’ll move on to the next race.”



Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Erik Jones also finished in the top-five a week after playoff elimination. He was fourth at Dover.



“We were about a ninth-place car all day. We had that big wreck and then, were restarting fourth. The Craftsman Camry was gifted a couple of spots, but we’ll take that,” Jones said. “We stayed in and fought hard all day. We ran the best we probably ran here at Dover. We’ll need to figure out what we need to do to get up there and battle for the win but definitely a few steps forward.”



GANDER OUTDOORS 400 RESULTS:

1. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

2. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

3. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

4. Erik Jones, No. 20 Toyota

5. Kurt Busch, No. 41 Ford

6. Kevin Harvick, No. 14 Ford

7. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

8. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Toyota

9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Ford

10. Daniel Suarez, No. 19 Toyota

11. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

12. Kyle Larson, No. 42 Chevrolet

13. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Ford

14. Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Ford

15. Martin Truex Jr., No. 78 Toyota

16. Paul Menard, No. 21 Ford

17. Ryan Newman, No. 31 Chevrolet

18. Jamie McMurray, No. 1 Chevrolet

19. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

20. Matt Kenseth, No. 6 Ford

21. Regan Smith, No. 95 Chevrolet

22. A.J. Allmendinger, No. 47 Chevrolet

23. Darrell Wallace Jr., No. 43 Chevrolet

24. David Ragan, No. 38 Ford

25. Chris Buescher, No. 37 Chevrolet

26. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford

28. Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet

29. Ty Dillon, No. 13 Chevrolet

30. Corey LaJoie, No. 72 Chevrolet

31. Jeffrey Earnhardt, No. 96 Toyota

32. J.J. Yeley, No. 23 Toyota

33. Landon Cassill, No. 00 Chevrolet

34. B.J. McLeod, No. 51 Ford

35. Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Ford

36. Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Chevrolet

37. Ross Chastain, No. 15 Chevrolet

38. Harrison Rhodes, No. 52 Chevrolet

39. Timmy Hill, No. 66 Toyota



UP NEXT: The second round of the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continues Oct. 14 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The contest will be the fourth and final restrictor-plate race of the year for the series and will be the headliner of a race weekend that also includes the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Team Penske has been in victory lane the last two Cup Series races at Talladega, with Joey Logano winning there in April and Brad Keselowski last November.