These Are the Wicked Fast Drag Racers That Ran at the 2018 NHRA Fall Nationals

Ask anyone who's been—NHRA races are the most audibly abusive events in the motor racing world. From the thundering walls of Talladega Superspeedway to any slide-crazy Formula Drift event, nothing else can near the sensory extremeness of when you face 10,000 horsepower, purpose-built machines blasting down the quarter mile. The series runs across the nation, but one of the year's largest gatherings takes place at Texas Motorplex when teams and drivers join for the annual Fall Nationals.

The Drive was there for the event's 2018 running, and while we were strolling around the land of superchargers and V-8s, we captured the cars on camera and have compiled them here for your viewing pleasure.

Top Fuel