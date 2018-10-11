Race Preview: 2018 Season Finale Formula Drift Round 8 at Irwindale Speedway

Only one round remains in the 2018 Formula Drift season. Round 8 will bring the FD drivers to the "House of Drift" Irwindale Speedway in California. The 2018 championship fight is between 2017 Formula Drift champion James Deane and 2015 champ Fredric Aasbo, with a slight chance Polish driver Piotr Wiecek could upset the duo this weekend.

Round 7 at Texas Motor Speedway was the Team Worthouse show. Wiecek grabbed the top spot garnering his first win of the 2018 season. His win came down to a battle with teammate Deane. The duo have had to battle each other for what feels like every round and this time Wiecek came out on top after Deane had an issue during the final battle.

Aasbo, Deane's other 2018 championship competition going into Irwindale, took third place on the podium in Texas.

Going into Round 8, Wiecek has third place for the year on lock with 469 points and is only 87 points behind second place Aasbo, so he does have a chance at bettering his position at Irwindale or even possibly taking the championship.