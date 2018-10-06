NASCAR Cup Series Preview: Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover

NASCAR Nation is still talking about the inaugural Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but for the playoff drivers who advanced to the Round of 12, it’s time to focus on Dover. Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, Denny Hamlin, and Jimmie Johnson were eliminated from the playoffs after a wild race at the Charlotte road course. For the drivers that moved on, conquering the “Monster Mile” will prove challenging. With the unpredictable Talladega race imminently looming, winning at Dover or Kansas is the best way to secure a spot in the next round of the playoffs.



Jimmie Johnson has dominated at Dover International Speedway with a record 11 wins. He didn’t make the playoff cut after coming up short in a three-way tiebreaker to advance to the next round. “My desire to win has never been stronger,” said Johnson. He added, “We’re at my favorite race track and absolutely do I want to win the race. I will do everything in my power to win the race, but it takes a collective group to have the car, the pit stops, the strategy, and I don’t know if this weekend is that weekend. But if there is a track I can make up a tenth (of a second) or two for the team, this would be one of them.” Will the Hendrick Motorsports driver be able to bounce back and salvage his season with at least a win?



The starting lineup for the Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway was set by owner’s points after an unexpected rain shower forced NASCAR to cancel qualifying. Kyle Busch, who leads all drivers in playoff points, will lead the field to green at the one-mile oval.



