Kristoffersson Triumphs, Clinches FIA World RX Title at COTA

Johan Kristoffersson, the 29-year-old Swede and defending World Rallycross champion, slid his Volkswagen Polo R to the winner's circle at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday. In doing so, he clinched his second consecutive title and defeated his Team PSRX stablemate Petter Solberg heading into the German round of competition on Oct. 13-14.

Kristoffersson topped the timesheets in Q4 with a best showing of 2:24.714, earning him 50 qualifying points and putting him in prime position for the first semi-final race of the event. There, he claimed the runner-up spot behind Solberg and advanced to the final where he'd also race against the likes of Andreas Bakkerud, Sebastien Loeb, Timmy Hansen, and Mattias Ekstrom, the latter having won the second semi-final battle.

© 2018 Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved

In the conclusive round of the afternoon, both PSRX Volkswagens toppled the EKS Audis and Team Total Peugeots. Kristoffersson and Solberg were joined by Ekstrom on the podium while Bakkerud, Hansen, and Loeb rounded out the top-six. This propelled the Swedish PSRX outfit even further as it held a 69 point lead over EKS going into the event.

© 2018 Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved