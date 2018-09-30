Chase Briscoe Wins First NASCAR Xfinity Series Race on Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

​​ Chase Briscoe scored his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory and simultaneously became the first winner on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval course with his performance in the Drive for the Cure 200. He did so in dominating fashion, leading 33 of the 55 laps that made up the race.



"It's huge to me,” Briscoe said. “Everybody had to adapt to it and figure it out, and I don't know that I'm necessarily the best at it, but I felt like I just tried not to hit anything, and this thing hardly has a scratch on it."

Getty Images for NASCAR Chase Briscoe is a NASCAR Xfinity Series winner. Chase Briscoe celebrates his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in the Drive for the Cure 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sept. 29, 2018.

Daniel Hemric challenged Briscoe early in the 25-lap third stage of the race, but Hemric was dealt a stop-and-go penalty for missing a chicane in the final 15 laps of the race. He wound up 10th at the finish.



Hemric and Christopher Bell were winners in the two 15-lap stages that made up the first 30 laps of the race.



Hemric took the race lead with two laps remaining in the opening stage after an Austin Cindric spin. Cindric started on the pole and had led the race up to that point. He and Briscoe were the only two drivers to post double digits in the laps-led column. Cindric was third at the checkered flag, making him the highest finisher among playoff drivers.

Getty Images for NASCAR Austin Cindric on pole. Austin Cindric wins the pole for the Drive for the Cure 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sept. 29, 2018.

Hemric stayed out between the first two stages to hold on to his lead, but when the race restarted, Briscoe commandeered the position. Briscoe and Hemric gave up the top-two spots in the running order to pit in the closing laps of the second stage, putting Bell up front for the stage win.



While others pitted during the caution after the second stage, Briscoe and Hemric cycled back up to the top-two.



Following an unusually high number of wrecks during practice sessions and qualifying for both the Xfinity and Cup Series, NASCAR modified a tire barrier on the Roval’s backstretch. The result was an incident-free final practice session for the Cup Series, followed by an Xfinity Series race with relatively low attrition.



The yellow flag waved only three times, aside from the two cautions at the end of the first two stages. One of those other yellow flags was for a stalled car and another for debris. The only other caution came on Lap 34 for a multi-car crash that started with contact between Ryan Truex and Ty Majeski and included a Michael Annett spin as well as several other cars being collected.

Getty Images for NASCAR Cars on track during the Drive for the Cure 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sept. 29, 2018.