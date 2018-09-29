Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas Storms to F1 Pole at Russian Grand Prix
Times were tight between Bottas and his teammate Lewis Hamilton, but when Hamilton bottled his last Q3 lap, it paved Bottas' route to pole.
Valtteri Bottas of the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 team will start on pole for the 2018 Russian Grand Prix.
The Finn was neck-and-neck with his British teammate Lewis Hamilton, but when Hamilton made a mistake on his final bid for pole, he aborted, leaving Valtteri's path to pole clear. Both Ferraris have been significantly off Mercedes' pace all weekend, ultimately coming up more than a half-second off pole, Sebastian Vettel a nose ahead of Kimi Räikkönen.
Both Red Bulls will take grid penalties as they abandoned hope of competing in Q3, leaving Kevin Magnussen's Haas the fastest car of the rest and allowing him to out-qualify teammate Romain Grosjean by almost six-tenths. Esteban Ocon of Force India will start alongside Magnussen, his stablemate Sergio Perez in line behind him, sharing a row with Alfa Romeo Sauber's Charles Leclerc. Sauber's Marcus Ericsson also slipped into Q3, making this race the first time since the 2015 Chinese Grand Prix that Sauber got both cars into Q3.
All Q2 knockouts surrendered without setting a lap time: both Red Bulls, both Renaults, and Pierre Gasly of Toro Rosso-Honda all essentially withdrew beforehand. Gasly has a grid penalty, as do the Red Bulls, but there have been no reports of penalties for Renault. Other penalty-takers include Brendon Hartley of STR-Honda and Fernando Alonso of McLaren.
Some drivers will even start behind the last-placed Williams of Lance Stroll, whose teammate Sergey Sirotkin was spurred on by his home crowd and out-qualified Stroll by more than eight-tenths, despite almost wrecking his car in Q1.
Full qualifying results can be found below, along with margins of improvement from 2017 times.
- Valtteri Bottas/Mercedes - 1:31.387, -1.902 from 2017
- Lewis Hamilton/Mercedes - 1:31.532, -2.235 from 2017
- Sebastian Vettel/Ferrari - 1:31.943, -1.251 from 2017
- Kimi Räikkönen/Ferrari - 1:32.237, -1.016 from 2017
- Kevin Magnussen/Haas - 1:33.181, -2.836 from 2017
- Esteban Ocon/Force India - 1:33.413, -2.017 from 2017
- Charles Leclerc/Alfa Romeo Sauber - 1:33.419
- Sergio Perez/Force India - 1:33.563, -1.774 from 2017
- Romain Grosjean/Haas - 1:33.704, -3.916 from 2017
- Marcus Ericsson/Alfa Romeo Sauber - No Q3 Time
- Max Verstappen/Red Bull - No Q2 Time
- Daniel Ricciardo/Red Bull - No Q2 Time
- Pierre Gasly/Toro Rosso-Honda - No Q2 Time
- Carlos Sainz Jr./Renault - No Q2 Time
- Nico Hülkenberg/Renault - No Q2 Time
- Brendon Hartley/Toro Rosso-Honda - 1:35.037
- Fernando Alonso/McLaren - 1:35.504, -1.156 from 2017
- Sergey Sirotkin/Williams - 1:35.612
- Stoffel Vandoorne/McLaren - 1:35.977, -1.193 from 2017
- Lance Stroll/Williams - 1:36.437, +0.473 from 2017
- RELATEDHaas F1 Confirms Grosjean and Magnussen Retained for 2019Haas wants more of the same, though presumably with less of Grosjean's crashing and Magnussen's rule breaking.READ NOW
- RELATEDReport: Miami Will Soon Vote Whether to Indefinitely Postpone F1 Grand PrixRace organizers and the local port authority are at odds over the circuit's route, and it could mean permanent postponement of the Miami Grand Prix.READ NOW
- RELATEDF1: Antonio Giovinazzi to Replace Marcus Ericsson at Sauber in 2019The young Italian has his eyes set on an eventual seat at Scuderia Ferrari.READ NOW
- RELATEDHow the FIA Can Make 2021's Formula 1 Engines Real NeatThe day of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, an open letter to nos amis at F1's regulating body.READ NOW
- RELATEDFormula 1 Needs to Bring Back Ground Effect Race CarsGround effect aero was banned from F1 in 1983—with good reason. It's time to bring it back.READ NOW