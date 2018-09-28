Preview: The NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The time is finally here for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series to turn 109 laps at the long-awaited inaugural Bank of American 400 Roval at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. When the green flag drops at what can only be described as a road course contained within an oval track, no one knows what to expect other than hard turns, weaving, and drivers trying to get past the backstretch chicane.

With all the buzz surrounding the Bank of America Roval 400, it’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated races of the season. Drivers and fans received a glimpse at the challenges that the 17-turn, 2.28-mile course presents during testing, practice, and qualifying, but no one really knows what to expect until all 40 drivers line-up to race.

The Roval can prove to be a great opportunity for drivers that are looking to advance to the next round of the playoffs. “Four points out of the playoffs and you need a good opportunity and that’s exactly what this track is. We had a good test here and I made a lot of laps that were relatively comfortable and I enjoyed it,” said Clint Bowyer driver of the No. 14 Mobil 1/Advance Auto Parts Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.



