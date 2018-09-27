Porsche Will Sell You a 1:8 Scale 919 Hybrid for $14,689

Porsche is selling one-eighth scale models of its triple Le Mans-winning 919 Hybrid LMP1 prototype for a hefty chunk of change—$14,689—but it won't be available for much longer.

The pricey model is for sale on Porsche's web store, where it states it is a limited run of 100 models, only four are still available. That means 96 have already been sold. For reference, a brand new 2018 Kia Rio carries a retail price of $13,900, making this more expensive than an actual new car. The list of features on the 919 model make it easy to understand why a multimillionaire might spend that kind of cash on a scale model, however.