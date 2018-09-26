Chase Elliott Fastest in NASCAR Test at Kansas Speedway

Twelve Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers, along with a test team from each of three manufacturers, participated in a two-day Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series test at Kansas Speedway on Monday and Tuesday. This was in preparation for the Hollywood Casino 400. The race, the elimination event of the second round of the 2018 playoffs, is scheduled for Oct. 21.



Six playoff drivers participated in the test, but reigning champion Martin Truex Jr. and his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team only participated on the first day.

Getty Images for NASCAR NASCAR takes on Kansas Speedway in October The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series runs a 2017 playoff race at Kansas Speedway on Oct. 21, 2017.

Playoff driver Chase Elliott led the opening day, posting the fastest lap, which clocked in at 186.477 mph. That lap was the fastest, overall, of the test.



“It’s been fun,” Elliott said in a press release from Hendrick Motorsports. “I just want to make laps here. It’s not a boring racetrack to come test at. It’s actually fun. Being up at the wall and having to hustle the cars, I enjoy that, and if you’re going to be testing, I’d rather it be something like that for sure.”



Elliott was encouraged by the ability to run the high line on the race track.



“Typically, you come to a test and the lane doesn’t move up until you come back to the race,” Elliott said. “We were already up high yesterday trying to make time, so it’s very friendly to move around here. It doesn’t seem like the track gets a lot of sand or grid on it, so you can move around and do it pretty easily when it’s fresh for a weekend. Yeah, it’s fun.”



Chris Buescher, a non-playoff driver, led day two with a 185.989 mph lap. Kyle Busch was the only driver in the top-three both days, turning in the third-fastest lap on opening day and second on day two.

Getty Images for NASCAR Chris Buescher leads day two The No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet of Chris Buescher