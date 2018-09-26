NASCAR: A.J. Allmendinger Won't Return to JTG-Daugherty Racing in 2019

A.J. Allmendinger will not be the driver of the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet in the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season, the race team announced Tuesday.



“A.J. Allmendinger has been a valuable asset to the growth of our company, and we are grateful for his professionalism with our brands and the passion he has shown for this race team over the years,” JTG-Daugherty Racing car owner Tad Geschickter said in a press release. “As hard as it may be, we’re moving in a different direction for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season and will be parting ways at the end of this season. It’s not an easy decision and change is never easy. We wish him the very best in his endeavors, and he will always be family to us.”



Allmendinger joined JTG-Daugherty in the second half of the 2013 season for a part-time schedule, going full-time with the team as driver of the No. 47 the following year. Allmendinger’s lone Cup Series win came from behind the wheel of the No. 47 at Watkins Glen International in New York in 2014.