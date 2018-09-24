Indianapolis Mayor Declares Sept. 24 Scott Dixon Day in Honor of Five-Time IndyCar Champ
The New Zealand native is second in total number of championships, only behind the legendary A.J. Foyt.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett proclaimed Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 "Scott Dixon Day" in honor of Chip Ganassi racing driver Scott Dixon, who clinched his fifth IndyCar championship at Sonoma Raceway earlier this month.
According to Indianapolis city officials, the proclamation went into effect at 12:01 a.m. and the announcement coincided with the launch of the movie documentary called Born Racer, which documents the life of the 38-year-old racing driver and his rise to superstardom in one of the fastest and most dangerous racing series in the world.
Dixon, a New Zealander who has lived in Indianapolis for 20 years now, is the racing series' winningest active driver and also ranks third in the all-time victory list just behind Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt. And speaking of Foyt, Dixon now ranks second in the all-time championship list with five Astor Cups compared to the Texan's seven.
The proclamation of "Scott Dixon Day" from Mayor Hogsett reads:
TO ALL WHOM THESE PRESENTS MAY COME, GREETINGS:
WHEREAS, Scott Dixon, a native of New Zealand, brought his racing talents to Indianapolis 20 years ago, where he still lives with his wife, Emma, and their two daughters Poppy and Tilly; and
WHEREAS, in 2008, Scott won the 92nd Indianapolis 500 from pole position, and throughout his impressive career, he has won 44 IndyCar races, placing him third on the all-time IndyCar wins list; and
WHEREAS, on September 16, 2018 in Sonoma, California, Scott made history when he won his fifth IndyCar championship, becoming the runner-up for total number of IndyCar championships behind the legendary A.J. Foyt. He is also the longest-tenured driver to compete for the Chip Ganassi Racing team, completing his 17th season with the team in 2018; and
WHEREAS, today, the City of Indianapolis celebrates Scott Dixon's growing list of racing accomplishments with the world premiere of "Born Racer," a documentary about his career and the Chip Ganassi Racing team, at the Indiana State Museum, and we honor Scott for his incomparable accomplishments in racing;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH H. HOGSETT, MAYOR OF THE CITY OF INDIANAPOLIS, DO HEREBY PROCLAIM SEPTEMBER 24, 2018 TO BE: SCOTT DIXON DAY
