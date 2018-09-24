Indianapolis Mayor Declares Sept. 24 Scott Dixon Day in Honor of Five-Time IndyCar Champ

TO ALL WHOM THESE PRESENTS MAY COME, GREETINGS:

WHEREAS, Scott Dixon, a native of New Zealand, brought his racing talents to Indianapolis 20 years ago, where he still lives with his wife, Emma, and their two daughters Poppy and Tilly; and

WHEREAS, in 2008, Scott won the 92nd Indianapolis 500 from pole position, and throughout his impressive career, he has won 44 IndyCar races, placing him third on the all-time IndyCar wins list; and

WHEREAS, on September 16, 2018 in Sonoma, California, Scott made history when he won his fifth IndyCar championship, becoming the runner-up for total number of IndyCar championships behind the legendary A.J. Foyt. He is also the longest-tenured driver to compete for the Chip Ganassi Racing team, completing his 17th season with the team in 2018; and

WHEREAS, today, the City of Indianapolis celebrates Scott Dixon's growing list of racing accomplishments with the world premiere of "Born Racer," a documentary about his career and the Chip Ganassi Racing team, at the Indiana State Museum, and we honor Scott for his incomparable accomplishments in racing;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH H. HOGSETT, MAYOR OF THE CITY OF INDIANAPOLIS, DO HEREBY PROCLAIM SEPTEMBER 24, 2018 TO BE: SCOTT DIXON DAY